"Israel trusts in you": IDF Chief of Staff's message to troops as war enters 11th day

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 17 : The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi on Tuesday issued a message for its soldiers ahead of Israel's announcing that the preparations being done to launch a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to the Hamas attack on its territory.

In a message note shared on X, the IDF called the Hamas terror attack on Israel a "murderous surprise attack" against Israel and said that they are striking the "enemy" from air, ground and sea.

Addressing the IDF soldiers and commanders, it said on X, "On Saturday morning, October 7 2023, Hamas terror organization commenced a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel. They seek to destabilize Israel's sovereignty by carrying out cruel and criminal actions. During this fateful hour, we are keeping our oath to protect our homeland and Israel's freedom and are fighting back. This is the eleventh consecutive day that the IDF is striking the enemy from the air, ground and sea."

The letter added, "We destroyed enemy infrastructure, leadership and capabilities and caused significant damage. We will pursue and catch them everywhere and will strike them with force. We are determined and unified in our mission to protect our home and are prepared for any situation at every front. Our uncompromising responsibility is to overwhelm the enemy and restore security everywhere."

Further highlighting the significance of the moment, the IDF chief of Staff asserted that the IDF would win the war and said that the army is trained for the mission.

"We took a hard hit and we are responsible, but now the initiative is in our hands. Every single one of you has a role in the challenges we face ahead. The war will be difficult and long and the IDF will prevail. The IDF will prevail because of our dedication to the mission, our bravery, and camaraderie. The IDF will prevail because our war is just. The IDF will prevail thanks to the might of the nation we are a part of. We will prevail because of our abilities and because we trained for this mission. We will prevail, and in everything that we do we will act according to the IDF spirit and its values" the IDF Chief of Staff said in his message to troops.

The letter read further, " We will remember our comrades, soldiers, commanders, security forces; the rapid response teams and the civilians that bravely stormed the enemy, and courageously fought and saved many lives. They fought and paid with their lives, but their blood was not absorbed into the soil in vain; they are our legacy, and we will continue their mission."

Israeli chief of staff emphasised that the power and the unity of IDF will win and showed his trust in soldiers saying, "The citizens of Israel trust in you. I trust in you."

General Halevi said, "The Israeli people have faced hardships before. The IDF was and still is the protector of the nation, and we are a generation of fighters that are another link in the chain of generations of protectors of the country. Our power, determination and unity will prevail in this chapter of history as well. The citizens of Israel trust in you. I trust in you."

Moreover, the United States is not putting "any conditions" on the military systems that it's providing to Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza, White House National Security Council chairman John Kirby tells reporters during a phone briefing, The Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

The Times of Israel reported quoting Kirby, "They have a right to defend themselves. They have a right to go after this terrorist threat, and we're going to continue to do everything we can to help them do that."

According to the Gaza-based Health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750 and the number of wounded has risen to 9,700. In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, the Death toll in Israel from the surprise Hamas attack is now more than 1,400, said Israel Defence Force (IDF).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor