Israel uncovers Hamas weapons cache in Gaza residential area

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers operating in the Jabaliya area of the northern Gaza Strip located several combat posts and weapons caches used by Hamas in a residential area and near a school, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Tuesday.

The weapons cache located included rocket-propelled grenades, launchers of various types, explosive devices, grenades, AK-47 rifles, magazines and military vests.

"This is further proof of the cynical use by Hamas of the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields," the IDF said in a statement.

The soldiers destroyed most of the weapons and transferred the rest for closer examination.

As part of the operation, soldiers also demolished the residence of a terrorist from Hamas's Nukhba unit, which served as a command centre. Soldiers confiscated documents and laptops, which included operational plans for the October 7 massacre.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Hamas currently holds 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners captive in Gaza. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

