Israel urges Lebanon residents to evacuate immediately ahead of extensive airstrikes

Jerusalem, Sep 23 Israel's military spokesman Daniel Hagari, on Monday, urged residents of southern Lebanon to leave their homes immediately ahead of a large-scale Israeli strike in the area.

Hagari warned that "extensive" airstrikes would begin "shortly," targeting Hezbollah assets located in houses and other buildings "widely throughout Lebanon."

"We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety," he said.

Hagari said that the Israeli army had found out that Hezbollah prepared to launch attacks on Israel, according to Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on Monday, Israel launched a new wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley. The military said in a statement that its warplanes are "currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to Hezbollah."

