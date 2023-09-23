Israel: Wanted terrorist captured in Nablus

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 23 (ANI/TPS): The IDF said that its forces together with elements from YAMAM (Israel’s National Counter Terror Unit) working under what it described as the “precise intelligence guidance” of the Shin Bet (the anti-terror General Security Services), Khaled Adel aa-Wahhab Tabila, who was involved in shooting attacks and other security activities against Israeli targets in recent months, was arrested in Nablus (Shechem).

During the operation, the forces surrounded Tabila’s house and operated until he left the home and turned himself in.

During the activity, suspects threw stones, Molotov cocktails and explosives at the fighters who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

Israeli forces also worked overnight to capture four more wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria.

The four were caught in the villages of Al Mughayyir, Bayt Ula, Ezaria and the city of Nablus (Shechem).

In addition, terrorists fired at an IDF force that was on patrol near a well near the town of Avni Hefetz. Israeli forces returned fire and began a search for the shooters.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported. (ANI/TPS)

