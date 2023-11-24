Israel working to expand access to high speed fiber optics

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): The inter-ministerial tender committee led by the Ministry of Communications decided on a quick mechanism for transferring payments from the incentive fund to companies operating in the combat zones and in the rest of the country as part of the first incentive tender to expand high-speed fibre optic cables to many more communities.

The incentive tenders are a key tool in encouraging the market to expand the deployment of fibre and provide services over it in general across the country, and in particular in areas where Bezeq chose not to deploy optical fibres for reasons of economic viability. The incentive areas include dozens of settlements and hundreds of thousands of households, including many households in the border areas.

So far, about 2.4 million households in Israel have had access to fiber-optic cables. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor