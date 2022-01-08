Israeli citizen killed in Kazakhstan unrest

An Israeli citizen was killed in the riots in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Ben Kodzhiashvili, a 22-year-old Israeli, was killed last night in a shootout in the Kazakh city of Alma-Ata during the riots in the country," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Israeli diplomats are in contact with his parents living in Kazakhstan and family members in Israel.

On Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry warned its nationals about the dangers of visits to Kazakhstan and called on those who are now in the Central Asian republic to be particularly cautious. Israeli citizens residing in the country were advised to avoid getting involved in mass gatherings, restrict movement and travel, and follow government and security service's guidance.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including in the city of Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a country-wide state of emergency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

