Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By ANI | Published: August 22, 2024 07:19 AM2024-08-22T07:19:09+5:302024-08-22T07:20:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Thursday the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Thursday the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had launched rockets into the area of Zerait in Israel, operating in a building in the area of Chihine in southern Lebanon.
Israel fighter jets attacked the building where the terrorist squad was operating.
In additional attacks, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a military structure used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon, alongside artillery strikes to remove a threat in the areas of Ayta al-Sha'ab and Alma al-Sha'ab. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app