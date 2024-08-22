Israeli fighter jets strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 22 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Thursday the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had launched rockets into the area of Zerait in Israel, operating in a building in the area of Chihine in southern Lebanon.

Israel fighter jets attacked the building where the terrorist squad was operating.

In additional attacks, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a military structure used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon, alongside artillery strikes to remove a threat in the areas of Ayta al-Sha'ab and Alma al-Sha'ab. (ANI/TPS)

