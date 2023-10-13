Israeli flag carrier to fly home overseas reservists in mass mobilisation

Jerusalem, Oct 13 Israeli flag carrier El Al announced hat four chartered flights have been arranged to bring home overseas reservists on Saturday amid the country's large-scale military mobilisation against the Hamas militant group.

Two of the flights will depart from New York and two others from Bangkok, Thailand, and Madrid, according to a statement issued by the airline.

The flights are intended for reserve soldiers who received an emergency call-up by the Israeli military, as well as other security and rescue personnel abroad whose presence in Israel is deemed essential, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

It added that the flights are free of charge, with El Al covering the costs along with financial entities of the US.

Israel has called up a record 360,000 reservists, setting the stage for a possible ground offensive in retaliation for the deadly surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

On Friday, the Israel Defense Forces ordered the people of Gaza City to move southwards.

“The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made," the IDF said in a statement.

