Israeli forces seize weapons, cash in counter-terror raids

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested eight wanted Palestinian terror suspects and seized weapons, thousands of shekels in cash and materials for making explosives in counter-terror raids around Judea and Samaria on Monday night.

Soldiers confiscated tens of thousands of shek els in terror funds in raids in Hebron and the nearby village of al-Shuyukh.

Weapons were also seized in Mazra'a, Khairbat al-Luz and Dhahiriya.

On Tuesday morning, a Palestinian armed with a knife approached an army position by the fence of the community of Psagot. Soldiers shot the Palestinian before he could cross the fence.

Since October 7, approximately 2,700 wanted Palestinians have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom around 1,300 are associated with the Hamas terror group. (ANI/TPS)

