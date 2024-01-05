Israeli forum to organise mass solidarity ride in suport of hostages

Tel Aviv, Jan 5 The Israeli Hostage and Missing Families Forum together with the Israeli Cycling Federation and Israel – Premier Techwill organise a mass solidarity ride around the world to mark the 100th day of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

Tens of thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the ride on January 14 and in special cycling events held simultaneously at the Velodrome in Tel Aviv and several major capitals across the globe.

In addition to the events planned for Barcelona, Paris, London, Melbourne, Los Angeles and elsewhere, cyclists everywhere are being encouraged to take a ride on January 14 with yellow ribbons tied to their bikes, and to upload photos on social media with the hashtag #RideToBringThemHomeNow.

Chris Froome, the legendary four-time Tour de France winner and considered one of the greatest cyclists in history, has joined the campaign, calling on his millions of fans and the entire global cycling community to tie a yellow ribbon to their bikes on the 100th day of the kidnapping, and to dedicate their ride to calling for the release of the hostages.

In a statement he said: “As a human being, as a father myself – I cannot stand idly by."

He explained that he was moved to action by the story of the Kalderon family, whose father Ofer and 12-year-old son Erez, both cyclists, were abducted on the day of the massive assault.

Erez was released after 51 days in captivity, but Ofer remain in capitivity.

"Their suffering and that of all the other hostages deeply affects me, and I call on all cyclists to come out for a solidarity ride that day – just as I will myself - in the hope that this show of support will bring them closer to returning home," Froome said.

Sylvan Adams, owner of the Israel – Premier Tech team, said: "I hope that January 14 will become a day of freedom. It will be a call from those who believe in human values to free those children, women, the elderly, and adults who were taken as hostages by the Hamas terrorists in complete contradiction to every human norm.“

Hadas Kalderon, Erez Kalderon's mother, thanked Froome and the Israel – Premier Tech team for their support and for the initiative to unite the global cycling community:

"This is an incredibly important show of support. Erez regained his freedom, but his father and all the other hostages are still languishing there. Erez deserves to be reunited with his father, to have the opportunity to ride with him like any father and son.

" He is waiting for him. And we have no time to lose. Every moment that passes for him and the other hostages in Hamas captivity is critical," she added.

In Israel, the main riding event will take place at the Velodrome in Tel Aviv, where 133 family members of the hostages and cyclists from the cycling community, representing each of the hostages, will encircle the stadium.

Shai Benjamin daughter of Ran Benjamin,a 57-year-old cyclist who is in captivity, said: "Since October 7, I have not had a day or night, just a continuous nightmare. Everything haunts me. Thoughts of what they are doing to him there. How he manages to survive. How can I sleep when I have no idea if my father can sleep at all?

"When I want to eat, I am tormented by the question of whether he is starving there. And why do I deserve to cover myself with a blanket when he might be cold?"

Shai expressed hope that the international cycling event would garner support among a public that could easily identify with her father's fate and story.

