Israeli military attacks Hezbollah terror targets in South Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 15 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) attacked several underground routes of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in South Lebanon on Thursday evening.

"The presence of the infrastructure that was attacked was a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF.

The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel

The Upper Galilee Regional Council reported that a series of attacks began in the Lebanese sector, with an emphasis on the eastern sector, as part of what it called "enforcement efforts." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor