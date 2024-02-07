Israeli military kills dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 7 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that troops from its Paratroopers Brigade killed dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis over the past 24 hours as IDF ground troops continue to coordinate with the Israel Air Force and Israel Navy in targeted raids on terrorist sites and strikes against terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

In one incident, the troops encountered an armed terrorist cell and thwarted it. The soldiers also located large quantities of weapons including AK-47 rifles, grenades, and explosive devices.

Furthermore, IDF troops operating in western Khan Yunis encountered three armed terrorists who launched anti-tank missiles at them. The troops killed the terrorists along with several other terror operatives in close-quarters combat. In parallel, IDF soldiers conducted targeted raids on a compound used for combat, where they killed a number of terrorists and located weapons and tunnel shafts.

During another activity in Khan Yunis, IDF troops identified a terrorist in the area. Coordinating with the IAF, the troops targeted and eliminated the terrorist in an aircraft strike. Subsequently, three additional terror operatives were identified in the vicinity and were killed in a strike.

In addition, IDF troops killed a number of terrorists and located weapons and documents belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization. (ANI/TPS)

