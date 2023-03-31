Israeli parliamentary delegation calls on President Murmu

New Delhi [India], March 31 : A Parliamentary Delegation from Israel, led by the Speaker of Knesset, HE Amir Ohana called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, according to an official release.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that over the last 30 years, the diplomatic relations between the two countries have grown into a multidimensional strategic partnership.

An official release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan read, the President noted that throughout their long history, the Jewish communities in India have maintained, and enriched their unique heritage and traditions. She said that the Jewish people have been - and will always be - an integral part of India's composite society.

The President said that in India, Israel is well known as a key source of expertise in advanced agriculture and water technologies. Our collaboration in research and innovation has also boosted the 'Make in India' initiative. She was happy to note the success of the 'Centres of Excellence' set up with Israeli assistance across India, as per the official release.

Notably, the Israeli Parliamentary Delegation, which is on an India visit till April 4, was jointly invited by the Vice President and Chairperson of Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

This is the first visit of Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset (Parliament) of the State of Israel to any country after assuming the Office of the Speaker.

Before meeting the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the Israeli parliamentary delegation called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

The delegation also paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by laying a floral wreath at Raj Ghat.

