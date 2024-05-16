Israeli pavilion at Cannes Film Festival to highlight October 7 traumas

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar announces the opening of the Israeli pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival under the banner of Israeli films from the "Gaza Envelope" (areas near Gaza).

The Israeli Pavilion will be established for the eighth time under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and will be dedicated to film creation, co-productions and collaborations between the Israeli film industry and foreign film industries.

This year the pavilion will be dedicated to the residents of the Gaza Envelope, and for the first time, Israeli films by filmmakers from Sapir College in Sderot - located just north of Gaza - will be shown, which will reveal the unimaginable reality of the residents of the region.

Among other things, what are the consequences of prolonged exposure to traumatic events on the children of the area, what are the consequences that accompany living in a place where an emergency routine takes place, and more. All films were shot before 7/10. After the screening of the films, there will be a discussion led by director Michal Lavi, whose film is shown in the pavilion, and her brother-in-law Omri Miran, who was kidnapped in Gaza.

In addition to the film screenings, international panels on "diversity in cinema" and a women's panel will be held in the pavilion, in which the women who manage the field of cinema in countries with conflict will participate. There will also be events and meetings with people from the film industry, which aim to promote dialogue and international collaborations.

The Israeli pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival is open to visitors from May 14 to May 21, 2024. (ANI/TPS)

