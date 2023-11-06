Israeli police officer dies of injuries from stabbing attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Border Police Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, who was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem on Monday morning, died of her injuries, the Israeli Police announced.

The 20-year-old Lubin was stabbed along with a second officer outside a police station near Jerusalem's Old City by a 16-year-old Palestinian who was shot and killed by responding officers. The second officer was hospitalised with light wounds.

A second Palestinian suspected of aiding the attacker was arrested.

Lubin was a dual US-Israeli national who immigrated to Israel in 2021.

An overall 59 police officers have been killed since October 7. (ANI/TPS)

