Israeli police officer dies of injuries from stabbing attack
By ANI | Published: November 6, 2023 11:07 PM2023-11-06T23:07:01+5:302023-11-06T23:10:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Border Police Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, who was stabbed by a ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Border Police Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, who was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist in Jerusalem on Monday morning, died of her injuries, the Israeli Police announced.
The 20-year-old Lubin was stabbed along with a second officer outside a police station near Jerusalem's Old City by a 16-year-old Palestinian who was shot and killed by responding officers. The second officer was hospitalised with light wounds.
A second Palestinian suspected of aiding the attacker was arrested.
Lubin was a dual US-Israeli national who immigrated to Israel in 2021.
An overall 59 police officers have been killed since October 7. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor