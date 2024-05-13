Israeli universities climb in global rankings despite campus demonstrations

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 (ANI/TPS): Five Israeli universities climbed the ranks of 2024 edition of the Global 2000 list of colleges and universities released on Monday, despite widespread campus demonstrations against Israel.

The Global 2000 list is an annual ranking published by the Center for United Arab Emirates-based World University Rankings (CWUR).

Israel's highest ranked university, Hebrew University, rose four spots from 70 to 66, based in part on the strength of its faculty, according to CWUR.

The Weizmann Institute of Science rose from 87 to 74, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev climbed 11 spots to 352, Ariel University rose 45 places to 1,502 and Reichman University climbed 61 places to 1,870.

As for Israel's other universities making the rankings, Tel Aviv University ranked at 154, The Technion at 180, Bar-Ilan University at 576, and the University of Haifa at 670.

Harvard University, the scene of pro-Palestinian demonstrations and a tent encampment took the number one spot on the list.

Demonstrators at campuses across the US have called on administrators to boycott Israeli academia and divest their financial holdings of Israeli businesses as Israel's war against Hamas is now in its eighth month.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

