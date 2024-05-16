Israel's FM reveals Iranian plot to destabilise Jordanian regime

Tel Aviv [Israel],MAy 16 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister revealed Wednesday night that Jordanian authorities uncovered an Iranian terror network composed of Muslim Brotherhood activists and Hamas terrorists, which, he said, aimed to smuggle weapons into Jordan to destabilize the Jordanian regime.

Additionally, the network planned to smuggle weapons into the areas of the Palestinian Authority in order to build a new Hamas terror infrastructure and open another front against Israel.

Katz went on to call Iran's Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei "the head of the snake," adding "the world must stop it today before it's too late." (ANI/TPS)

