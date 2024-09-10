Israel's longest undercover operation exposes smuggling network at Ashdod Port

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 10 (ANI/TPS): One of the most extensive undercover investigations in Israel's history culminated in the arrest of dozens of individuals involved in a wide-ranging smuggling, bribery, and money laundering network at the Port of Ashdod, the Israeli Police announced on Tuesday.

The agent, who had been working undercover for four and a half years, infiltrated a highly organized group of customs officials, importers, and criminals accused of systematically smuggling illicit goods, tax evasion and money laundering. Among the dozens of suspects arrested in the Tuesday morning raids was an employee of the Ministry of Transportation.

The investigation began in 2020 when the Tax Authority and the police recruited an undercover agent code named "Jack Sparrow." Posing as a customs inspector, the agent was strategically placed at Ashdod Port, where he began building relationships with importers and customs officials.

His primary mission was to gain the trust of individuals suspected of being involved in smuggling operations. Over time, "Jack Sparrow" was asked to help facilitate the smuggling of goods by manipulating container inspections. In return for bribes ranging from tens to hundreds of thousands of shekels, the agent would falsely approve shipping manifests, allowing smugglers to avoid paying taxes on valuable goods.

Some of the items smuggled included counterfeit luxury goods, high-end vehicle parts, and tobacco products. In addition to these, the network is believed to have smuggled weapons, ammunition, dangerous drugs, and unauthorized pharmaceuticals, all concealed in everyday items.

The arrest raids targeted the homes and offices of dozens of suspects. Authorities seized over a million shekels in cash, as well as luxury vehicles, documents, and electronic equipment, all suspected to be linked to the criminal operation. Confiscation procedures have already begun for the seized assets, with investigators suspecting that much of the wealth was accumulated through illegal economic activities.

According to police, the operation uncovered a network that reached deep into Israel's business community. The suspects are expected to face charges of money laundering, bribing public officials, smuggling, and other related offenses. Authorities believe that the network had ties to organized crime groups and that their activities resulted in the loss of hundreds of millions if not billions of shekels in evaded taxes.

The Ashdod Port plays a key role in Israeli commerce, handling about 60 per cent of the country's cargo. Additionally, the port facilitates the export of Israeli goods, including agricultural products, chemicals, electronics, and industrial equipment, connecting Israel to global markets.

Due to its proximity to Gaza, the port also receives a significant amount of international humanitarian aid for the Strip. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor