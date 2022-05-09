Israel's police arrests woman suspected of sending PM death threats, bullets

Israeli police said Monday they have arrested a 65-old-woman on suspicion of sending death threat letters and bullets to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's family.

The police issued a statement identifying the woman as a resident of southern Israel, without elaborating on the details. A court-issued gag order has been imposed on most of the details in the case.

Bennett's family received two death threat letters with live bullets in the mail in late April.

Following the threats, the security guard for Bennett and his family was reinforced and the Lahav 433 special police unit and Shin Bet internal security agency launched an investigation.

Bennett leads a narrow eight-party coalition government, which includes Hawkish and liberals partners. He is also the leader of Yamina, a small pro-settler nationalist party. He has been under intense criticism by his predecessor, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his associates, who accuse him of abandoning his ideology.

Security forces in Israel have been more cautious over death threats against senior officials ever since former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated in 1995 by a far-right religious extremist amid a peace rally in Tel Aviv. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor