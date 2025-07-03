"It felt like meeting family": Indian Diaspora in Ghana shares emotional moments after meeting PM Modi

Accra [Ghana], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ghana has struck a deeply personal chord with the Indian diaspora, many of whom gathered in Accra to welcome him with cultural performances and heartfelt messages.

For those who met him, the experience was more than a diplomatic occasion; it was emotional, familiar, and unforgettable.

Speaking to ANI, Gaurav Sharda, a member of the Indian community in Ghana, described the moment in deeply emotional terms. "It felt as if we were meeting a member of our family whom we had lost touch with. Indian diaspora has gathered here to meet PM Modi, it reflects a unique culture. It shows as if there is India within Ghana. It felt great."

"I was so happy. I was so excited. I had goosebumps. It felt amazing. He was watching us dance," said Saanvi Adhikari, a young performer who was part of a cultural presentation staged in Modi's honour.

Ankur, a volunteer from the Art of Living foundation, said, "I feel so good because he reflects the spirit of One World Family. That is what India is about. The whole world is together here."

PM Modi arrived in Accra on Wednesday on his State Visit to Ghana and was accorded a ceremonial welcome. In a special gesture, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama came to the airport to receive PM Modi.

The gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations.

On his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi was greeted with cheers, chants, and a cultural display by members of the Indian diaspora. They were present in large numbers outside the hotel to extend a warm and enthusiastic welcome to PM Modi.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1940450176633835752

"Gladdened by the incredible warmth shown by the Indian community here in Accra, Ghana. The spirit of togetherness and the deep cultural linkages are truly wonderful," PM Modi wrote on X, after he received a warm welcome from the Indian community.

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/1940439594589179921

"PM @narendramodi arrived in Accra, Ghana, a short while ago, marking the start of a historic visit. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. In a gracious and warm gesture, President @JDMahama personally received PM Modi at the airport, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations," the Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

As PM Modi stepped out of his vehicle, the crowd erupted in applause. Many reached out to shake his hand or catch a glimpse of the leader.

Prime Minister's visit to Ghana is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners.

