Italian man charged over alleged drug import through Sydney Airport

Sydney, Nov 22 An Italian national is facing life imprisonment in Australia after being charged with drug importation offences.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) on Friday said that an 18-year-old Italian man has been charged after officers allegedly found 15 kg of methamphetamine in his luggage at Sydney Airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

They said that ABF officers selected the man for a baggage examination on arrival in Sydney on a flight from Europe on Wednesday.

Officers allegedly found packages of white substances hidden in large black plastic packages in the man's suitcase. Initial testing identified the substance as methamphetamine, a controlled drug in Australia.

The AFP arrested and charged the man with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

According to authorities, the quantity of methamphetamine could have supplied 150,000 street deals with an estimated value of 13 million Australian dollars (about $8.4 million).

"Despite all the risks involved, we are still regularly arresting people who have attempted to bring illicit drugs into our country through our airports," AFP Detective Superintendent Morgen Blunden said in a statement.

A report published by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission earlier in November identified methamphetamine as the second-most consumed illicit drug in Australia behind cannabis.

