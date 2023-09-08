Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni meets Rishi Sunak in Delhi, hold discussions

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Ahead of the G20 Summit in India, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak in New Delhi on Friday.

The two leaders held discussions on major issues like Artificial Intelligence and migration in the two countries.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Meloni said, “On the eve of #G20, I met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom @RishiSunak in India. A pleasant and useful opportunity for discussion on the main international issues, on the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and on a fundamental issue for both our Governments such as that linked to migration, on which we are ready to intensify our bilateral cooperation”.

Earlier in the day, UK PM Rishi Sunak arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. He was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey received Sunak and his wife at the airport.

It is Rishi Sunak's first visit to India as Prime Minister since he assumed office in October last year.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in New Delhi on Friday morning to attend the G20 Summit.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje welcomed Meloni at the airport.

Earlier this March, Meloni visited India to attend the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue. During her visit, she held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi. The two leaders decided to elevate the India-Italy partnership to the level of strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, the 18th G20 Summit is being held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

A Leaders Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor