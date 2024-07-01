Italian teenager to become first Catholic millennial saint as Pope and Cardinals approve canonization

Vatican City [Italy], July 1 : A video-gaming Italian teenager will become the Catholic Church's first millennial saint after his cause for canonization was approved by church authorities, CNN reported.

Carlo Acutis, who died from leukaemia in 2006 at the age of 15, was renowned for using his computing skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith and earned the nickname "God's influencer."

It may take decades to be recognized as a saint in the Catholic church, but Acutis's case moved swiftly as he developed a devoted following across the world.

Often depicted wearing jeans and trainers, his story is seen as helpful for the Catholic Church as it seeks to better connect with the younger generation in a digital age, and he's become popular with Catholic youth groups, CNN said.

The church's sainthood process normally requires that candidates have two miracles attributed to them, with each alleged supernatural occurrence requiring in-depth examination. In May, a second miracle attributed to Acutis was recognised by Pope Francis, a decision that paved the way for him to be declared a saint.

The final step, which was completed on Monday, took place when the Vatican announced that the Pope had decreed the canonization would go ahead after cardinals convened by the Pope voted in favour of Acutis' sainthood, along with 14 others. The date for his canonization is yet to be set, however, although it is likely to occur at some point during the Catholic Church's jubilee year celebrations in 2025.

That canonization ceremony, expected to take place in St Peter's Square in Vatican City in front of thousands and presided over by the Pope, will be the moment when Acutis is formally declared a saint, meaning the Catholic Church across the world can name parishes and schools after the teenager and will remember him annually on a "feast day".

Acutis was beatified and declared "blessed" in 2020 after his first miracle when he reportedly healed a Brazilian boy who had a birth defect in his pancreas that left him unable to eat food normally. He was reportedly healed after his mother said she prayed to Acutis to intercede and help heal her son.

The second miracle attributed to Acutis relates to the reported healing of a girl from Costa Rica who had suffered head trauma after falling from her bicycle in Florence, Italy, where she was studying. Her mother said she prayed for her daughter's recovery at the tomb of Acutis in Assisi.

