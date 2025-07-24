Italy Plane Crash Video: Two Dead After Aircraft Crashes Onto Highway in Brescia, Bursts Into Flames

Two people onboard the small plane were killed after it crashed in the middle of a highway in Italy's Brescia on Wednesday, July 23. The video of the horrific crash surfaced on social media, in which a small air craft can bee seen diving vertically on the busy road and blasted like a bomb.

The incident took place on the A21 Cordamolle–Ospitale highway near Brescia in northern Italy. The accident killed both occupants and injured four others on the road. According to Republic World, the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Also Read | Ohio Shooting: 3 Police Officers Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in 'Ambush Situation' in Lorain.

The deceased of the crashed aircraft were identified as lawyer Sergio Ravaglia (75) and his wife Anna Maria De Stefano (55). Two cars were caught fire after a plane crash on them, injuring drivers, one of whom was transported to the hospital for major injuries, and one was aided on site.

After receiving the information, the rescue team, along with the fire bridge and ambulance, rushed to the scene. Firefighters doused the flames at the crash site. Traffic was suspended in both directions on the affected stretch of highway.

Italy Plane Crash CCTV Video

#BREAKING: Small Plane Crashes Onto Highway Near Brescia, 2 Dead in Fiery Wreck.



Witnesses described the plane spiraling out of control before it suddenly dropped into traffic and erupted into flames.



The pilot and one passenger both elderly were trapped in the wreckage and… pic.twitter.com/iEyJjXBa4L — upuknews (@upuknews1) July 23, 2025

CCTV video of the incident, which is going viral on the internet, shows a small aircraft suddenly dive with its nose and turned into a ball of fire after crashing onto the busy highway, while a car passed through the flames, another car applied an urgent brake at the scene.