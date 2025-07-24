Ohio Shooting: 3 Police Officers Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in 'Ambush Situation' in Lorain

Three Ohio police officers were shot at by a gunman who opened fire at them in Lorain during their lunchtime on Wednesday afternoon (US local time), July 23. The incident occurred while they were eating their food inside the patrol vehicles, which was described as an "ambush situation" for them. According to the information, two of the police officers are in critical condition, and the third officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place in an underdeveloped industrial park in Lorian. The suspected gunman parked his vehicle at the dead end of the road in northeast Ohio. He had an "arsenal of weapons with him," Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing said at a press briefing Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Lorain Police Department Statement

The shooting occurred at around 1 pm on Wednesday afternoon, injuring Lorain Police Department officers Peter Gale (51) and Phillip Wagner (35), who received pizza for their lunch and parked their vehicles on the side of the road at the dead end. The suspect had parked at the dead end, making the situation an 'Ambush' for officers.

The suspect was waiting for both officers to attack them, and suddenly opened fire at them with multiple rounds at both of the officers who were sitting in their vehicles. The third officer who responded to a call, identified as Brent Payne (47), was then shot multiple times in his patrol vehicle, Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing told reporters.

Additional officers who responded to the scene helped treat their wounded fellow officers and drove them to an area hospital. Wagner and Payne both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were airlifted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Officers returned fire on the suspect, who was armed with a "high-powered rifle," according to Elyria Police Chief James Welsh, who spoke at a separate briefing earlier Wednesday. The suspect, described as a 28-year-old man, was shot on the scene and pronounced dead, Failing said.