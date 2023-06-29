Pakistan: Four terrorists killed in operation in Khyber, Bajaur

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 : Four terrorists were killed and three more were left injured during an operation by the Pakistan military in the tribal districts of Bajaur and Khyber, Dawn reported.

The first operation was conducted in the Inayat Kalli area of Bajaur district over suspicion of the presence of a terrorist, named Shafiullah. The accused was wanted in several target killings, suicide attacks and bomb explosions, and carried a bounty worth 2 million Pakistani Rupees (PKR).

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and militants in the Mamond area of the district, and weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

"The terrorists were involved in activities against security forces as well as in the killing of innocent citizens," Dawn quoted the statement.

In another incident in Tirah Valley of Khyber district, one terrorist was killed and three others sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with the security forces during the operation.

An ISPR statement said the terrorist was killed during an operation, adding that an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists.

"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out in order to eliminate other militants," Dawn quoted the statement.

Earlier on June 19, four police personnel and two soldiers of the Pakistan security forces were injured in different attacks by unidentified armed men in Bara tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber district on Sunday.

On June 4, Two Pakistani Army soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported, quoting the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In another incident, two soldiers were killed in Pakistan's Singwan, the country's bordering region with Iran, in a gun battle with terrorists on June 1.

