Creative duo Arjun and Kartk celebrate the triumph of their dream project 'Rafuchakkar'

Creative duo Arjun and Kartk are riding high on the success of their conman thriller 'Rafuchakkar’ and got together with the cast and crew to celebrate its triumph at the Gseams office with a cake cutting ceremony. They were joined by Maniesh Paul, Ritam Srivastav, Aksha Pardasany, Sushant Singh, Aakash Dahiya. Shirin Sewani and Vikram Kochhar and this was a full circle moment for the cast and crew behind the drama that is now trending on JioCinema.

Maniesh Paul plays an elusive conman Pawan Kumar Bawariya in this thriller which has captured the hearts of audiences and currently holds the number one spot on JioCinema. Critics and audiences have applauded its suspenseful plot, realistic locations, special effects, performances, direction and courtroom histrionics. It has been directed by Ritam Srivastav.