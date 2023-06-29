Arothe, Lewis among names shortlisted for India women's cricket head coach position

New Delhi [India], June 29 : Amol Muzumdar, Tushar Arothe, and Jon Lewis are three of the five contenders that are reportedly on BCCI's shortlist to lead the Indian women's team, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI-appointed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is expected to interview the candidates on July 1-2 in Mumbai.

This group, which also includes former India players Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik, is led by former India hitter Ashok Malhotra. They will probably evaluate the contenders' presentations before making a decision, which is anticipated to be made "on or before July 3."

Most likely, the new coach will be appointed for a two-year period at first. The T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2024 and the 50-over World Cup in India in 2025 are two ICC events that fall within this time frame, thus the BCCI is keen on consistency.

Since Ramesh Powar was unceremoniously fired as part of BCCI's "restructuring module" in December 2022, two months before the T20 World Cup in South Africa, the position has been vacant. Kanitkar has since been given the position of leader on an interim basis.

One of the international participants is Lewis, 47, who will lecture via video conference from the UK while serving as England's head coach for the Women's Ashes. Earlier this year, Lewis served as the batting coach for the UP Warriorz in the first Women's Premier League.

After Ramesh Powar was transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before the women's T20 World Cup earlier this year, the position has been vacant.

Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was put in charge of the team for the T20 World Cup, where India suffered a defeat against Australia in the semi-finals.

Powar took over the team after WV Raman's stint expired in 2021. Under him, India drew the one-off Tests in England and Australia in 2021 and stopped Australia's record 26-match winning streak in ODIs, although they were eliminated in the league stage of the 50-over World Cup in 2022.

Last year, they won silver at the Commonwealth Games before blanking England 3-0 in an ODI series in England. His last series as captain was India's triumphant T20 Asia Cup campaign in October.

