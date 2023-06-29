"No specific responsibility, we will work together," says newly-appointed Chhattisgarh Dy CM TS Singh Deo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 : The newly-appointed Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that the Congress government in the state will work together as a family for the welfare of the people.

When asked about any differences in the party, he said, "World wars took place and large numbers of people lost their lives but the problem was eventually resolved with talk. If something comes to mind, then the solution available to human beings is to resolve it by having a mutual conversation. There is no such issue here (in the party) and even if it happens, we can discuss it and move ahead."

He further said that he doesn't have specific responsibility as Deputy CM gets a protocol and designation while the responsibility remains the same as the minister along with departments.

On being asked that opposition and political analysts consider the development as a damage control move to deal with differences within the party, Singh Deo said, "It is their (opposition's) analysis and they are free to do so. We are working together, we are doing it and will continue to do so."

TS Singh Deo further said that he is grateful for being given the responsibility. "Our priority will be to work together for the development of the state. I will fulfil the responsibilities given to me. The biggest responsibility is to take everyone along. We will fight together and that is how Congress works."

In response to a query about the pendency of a few poll promises that include a ban on liquor sales and related to housing facilities for the poor, Singh Deo said that it will be difficult to implement (a ban on liquor) while initiative regarding the housing is underway and works will start after obtaining a loan from the bank.

"The work will start after the monsoon," he added.

Speaking about the issues to be focussed during the coming elections, Singh Deo said that the priority will be to work extensively in (department he is having) health department, GST and the 20-points programme and complete the pending works.

"Efforts are on to start four medical colleges and a new hospital in Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital Raipur. Moreover, several units of the health department in the districts have to be started. The biggest responsibility that I feel is reaching out to the people and sharing the achievements of the government and gaining their trust for the coming five years," he added.

Notably, ahead of the big Lok Sabha election next year, five states Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to the polls in 2023.

