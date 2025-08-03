Italy records 10th death due to West Nile virus

Rome [Italy], August 3 : A 93-year-old woman died in the Italian region of Lazio from the West Nile virus. This is the tenth death in the country. In Europe, infection cases were registered in five countries, EuroNews reported.

The death toll from the West Nile virus in Italy since the beginning of the year rose to ten after a 93-year-old woman died at the Spallanzani Institute in Rome.

It was the fourth case verified in the Lazio region. The patient, originally from Cisterna di Latina, had been admitted to San Paulo in Velletri before being transferred to Rome.

Three other deaths from the virus were reported last Wednesday. This includes a 76-year-old man from Salerona, a 73-year-old man from Maddaloni and an 86-year-old who was admitted to the Santa Maria Goretti hospital in Latina. He was among the first infected in the area and reportedly suffered with several previous diseases, as reported by EuroNews.

In its latest report on Thursday, the Italian National Institute of Health reported the following data.

It said 57 new human cases of West Nile virus were reported between July 24-30. Among the confirmed cased, eight deaths were reported. The lethality rate of the neuro-invasive form of the virus is 20 per cent in 2025 compared to 14 per cent in 2024 and 20 per cent in 2018.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control released the latest data on infections in Europe on Thursday which said that cases were registered in Italy, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and France, as per EuroNews.

25 cases of locally acquired West Nile virus infection were reported for the first time in the 2025 transmission season in one region each in Bulgaria and France.

Compared to the previous week, Greece reported cases of West Nile virus infection in three new regions, Italy in seven new regions and Romania in one new region.

The highest number of cases (43) was reported in the province of Latina, Italy.

West Nile fever causes high fever and rashes. It is a globally widespread viral disease caused by the West Nile virus.

The main hosts of the virus are usually wild birds. Transmission to humans occurs mainly through mosquito bites. In rare cases, it can occur through transplants, transfusion or from mother to foetus, as per EuroNews.

It is not transmitted from person to person through physical contact. Other mammals such as horses and, to a lesser extent, dogs and cats, can also be infected.

The incubation period lasts from two to 14 days. Most infected people do not show any symptoms. About 20 per cent develop mild symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea and skin rashes, which usually disappear on their own within a few days.

