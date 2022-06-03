ITC's three LEED zero carbon-certified hotels create global milestone

New Delhi, June 3 Reaffirming its credo of 'Responsible Luxury' with a comprehensive focus on sustainability, health and hygiene, ITC Hotels is proud to announce that 3 of its properties in India have been ranked as the world's top 3 LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Zero Carbon certified hotels, a first-of-its-kind achievement globally.

ITC Windsor, Bengaluru, became the 1st hotel in the world while ITC Grand Chola is one of the largest hotels in the world to have received the prestigious LEED Zero Carbon Certification. ITC Gardenia has become the third hotel in the world to receive the certification.

LEED Zero Carbon recognizes buildings operating with net-zero carbon emission and LEED Platinum is the highest rating awarded by US Green Building Council (USGBC). ITC Hotels is the world's largest chain with the maximum number of LEED Platinum Certified Properties as per USGBC.

From using renewable energy and recycling solid waste to conserving water, actively mitigating single use plastic and reducing the carbon footprint at every step, ITC Hotels have been delivering luxury experiences with planet positive offerings embedded in product, processes, people & progress.

Over 40 per cent of consumable food materials used at ITC Hotels is sourced locally and the properties have adopted infra-red based efficient cooking in kitchen leading to near 20 per cent energy savings.

Living upto its promise of 'Responsible Luxury', ITC Hotels launched a path-breaking "WeAssure" programme, adopting highest standards and protocols in health, hygiene, safety and infection control management. For this initiative, ITC Hotels became the first hotel chain in the world to receive Platinum level certification under DNV's My Care Infection risk management programme. In addition, the hotel group introduced waste segregation methods to achieve more than 99 per cent waste recycling and also pioneered mitigation of single use plastic.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, stated: "ITC Hotels is committed towards sustainability and consistently works to achieve its vision of offering patrons an experience of 'responsible luxury'. We pride ourselves on the milestones that we have achieved in our endeavour towards contributing to the Planet. Three of our luxury properties have put India on the global stage by being recognised by LEED as Net Zero Carbon Certified hotels. This achievement is not ours alone but of all our associates and guests who believed in us and shared the same value system. I would like to acknowledge the efforts of ITC Hotels in ensuring that we preserve the elements of sustainability. We shall continue in this direction with our promise to Mother Earth."

All ITC Hotels have organic waste converters with most of them being equipped with Onsite Bio-Methanation plants. The group has reduced the fresh water consumption by almost 50 per cent with strategic conservation, treatment and reuse over the last 5 years. 57 per cent of electrical consumption at ITC Hotels & Welcomhotels is met through renewable sources. These include ITC Grand Chola, ITC Windsor, ITC Gardenia, ITC Maratha, ITC Grand Central, ITC Mughal, Welcomhotel Chennai, Welcomhotel Coimbatore, Welcomhotel Bengaluru and Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi, which are powered by renewable electrical energy. ITC Hotels' current carbon emission level is at 61 kg per overnight guest stay and 58 kg per sqm per annum against the 2030 target of 65 kg and 129 kg, respectively. These milestones have been accomplished through implementation of various renewable energy and energy efficiency initiatives.

Some of the pioneering eco-friendly initiatives of ITC Hotels are highlighted below:

The design of every ITC Hotel is based on Green Building guidelines and standards which are energy efficient, utilize renewable energy, conserve and recycle water while taking concrete steps to preserve the eco-system around them.

The hotels have witnessed up to 20 per cent increased efficiency with the installation of a programmable HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) control called the Automated BMS System

Key sustainability initiatives are executed in identified hotels. They include in-house production of water with the help of atmospheric water generator, rainwater harvesting, day light harvesting, solar heating, food waste composting, biogas generation and switchover from HSD/biodiesel fired boilers to renewable electrical energy based boiler for steam application.

All ITC Hotels and Welcomhotels are ISO 14001 Environment Management System and ISO 22000

Food Safety Management Certified. ITC Kohenur has received the 5-star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) for incorporating various sustainable practices in building design & operation. ITC Sonar is the only hotel in the world to earn carbon credits under the UNFCCC (United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change) Kyoto Protocol's Clean Development Mechanism.

All ITC Hotels & Welcomhotels have implemented COVID Mitigation in Conditioned Space in its HVAC system. The advanced oxidation patented technology neutralizes indoor air pollutants, bacteria and viruses. This technology cell creates photo hydro ions and destroys more than 99 per cent of microbes present in the conditioned space. It is an active technology, where the ions neutralize every airborne organic contaminant it locates.

ITC Hotels is also committed to supporting local artisans while reviving and popularising ancient cuisines and is actively engaged in keeping alive India's time-honoured rituals that promote well-being. WelcomArt, WelcomJawan, WelcomTheatre, Responsible Dining through Local Love, Eat Wisely and Food Sherpa are some of its signature programmes that have defined Responsible Luxury.

