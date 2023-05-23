J-K Govt sets up special food stall "Millet Hub" for foreign delegates during G20 summit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 : The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a special food stall "Millet Hub" for foreign delegates at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Under India's presidency, Srinagar is currently hosting the third G20 Working Group Meeting.

The United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of India declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets in March 2021.

Millets are the first crops to be cultivated in Asia and Africa. Later it was adopted as an important food source for advanced civilisations around the world.

The government set up a special food stall titled "Millet Food" during the G20 summit that has been started yesterday at SKICC on the banks of dal lake.

This initiative was the joint venture of the Jammu and Kashmir rural livelihood mission (JKRLM) and Grass Root Innovation Augmentation Network (GIAN) aimed to serve guests millet food and provide a proper platform to the Entrepreneurs of self-help groups so that they can set up thier own units in future.

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Dr Jitendra Singh and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant participated in today's session.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Reddy said, "Ministry of Tourism and Government of India is committed to working with all the G20 member countries and all the International organisations to promote sustainable practices that benefit the people and the planet."

Meanwhile, Singh said that Srinagar has a wide range of craftsmanship and has the highest railway bridge in the world. India is ready to share global responsibility as far as the obligation towards the economy, environment and society is concerned.

"Youth are highly well-informed and they can see the enormous opportunities offered by the PM of India. The common man of Srinagar wants to be a part of the global journey led by PM Modi," he added.

At the session, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir has always been the centre of knowledge, wisdom and breathtaking landscape. For 30 years this land of peacefulness had to suffer from state-sponsored terrorism by the neighbouring country.

"However, PM Modi brought development schemes that empowered the state. J-K is now open to a new era that is open to growth, peace and development. Today J-K stands as one of the developed states in the country," he added.

