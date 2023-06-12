Jaishankar extends greetings to Lavrov, people of Russia on country's National Day

New Delhi [India], June 12 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the people of Russia on the occasion of the country's National Day.

Jaishankar also said that India looks forward to continued cooperation under the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Warm Greetings to FM Sergey Lavrov and the Government and people of the Russian Federation on their National Day. Look forward to our continued cooperation under our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar had met Lavrov during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in South Africa's Cape Town earlier this month and discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as international and regional problems.

The two ministers had also praised the dynamism of collaboration in the most significant sectors of the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor