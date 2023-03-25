Jaishankar greetings people of Greece on their Independence Day

New Delhi [India], March 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to his Greek counterpart and the people of Greece on their Independence Day.

He said that the civilizational linkages between the two countries are deeply valued.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM wrote "Warm greetings to FM@NikosDendias and the Government and people of Greece on their Independence Day."

"Deeply value our civilizational linkages and contemporary friendship," the tweet read further.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias paid an official visit to India on March 22-23, 2022 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister Jaishankar. This was his first visit to India.

During the visit, delegates from both countries discussed developments pertaining to the European Union, Eastern Mediterranean, Afghstan and Ukraine.

The two sides also conveyed their deep commitment to multilateralism and a rules-based international order. They reaffirmed the importance of the urgent reform of the UN. It was also agreed that the next round of Foreign Office Consultations would be scheduled soon, according to Ministry of External Affairs.

India and Greece share close and friendly ties, which are based on shared values of democracy, freedom and rule of law.

These ties are characterized by frequent high-level visits including that of the President of India to Greece in 2018, the Greek FM to India in 2017 and Jaishankar's visit to Greece in June 2021.

