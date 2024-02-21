Jaishankar meets L.69 Co-Chair Inga Rhonda King, reiterates call for multipolar world

New Delhi [India], February 21 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met former UN Ambassador, Inga Rhonda King on Tuesday in the national capital and appreciated the role of the L.69 grouping in highlighting the voice of the Global South.

The EAM said that a multipolar world needs a Council that is equitably represented to maintain international peace and security

Notably, the L.69 group consists of developing nations from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Pacific (Small Island Developing States).

Inga Rhonda King, who is currently the co-chair of the L.69 grouping has also served as the former president of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

"Glad to meet the L.69 Co-Chair, Amb. Inga Rhonda King. L.69's efforts as one of the voices of the Global South in the UN had been strong and clear. It has pressed for a long overdue representation in the UN Security Council. A multipolar world needs a Council that is equitably represented to maintain international peace and security," Jaishankar posted on X.

Glad to meet the L.69 Co Chair, Amb. Inga Rhonda King. L.69's efforts as one of the voices of the Global South in the UN had been strong and clear. It has pressed for a long overdue representation in the UN Security Council. A multipolar world needs a Council that is… pic.twitter.com/poucy356OG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2024

Jaishankar also met co-chairs of the Intergovernmental negotiations: Kuwaiti envoy Tareq Albanai and Austrian envoy Alexander Marschik.

"Pleasure to meet the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations: Ambassador Tareq Albanai of Kuwait and Ambassador Alexander Marschik of Austria. Appreciated their assessment of the ongoing discussions on UNSC reform. The international community hopes that under their stewardship the IGN process moves forward this year," he stated.

Pleasure to meet the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Negotiations: Ambassador Tareq Albanai of Kuwait and Ambassador Alexander Marschik of Austria. Appreciated their assessment of the ongoing discussions on UNSC reform. The international community hopes that under their… pic.twitter.com/6J0akebxJq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2024

Earlier in the day, the EAM addressed the CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave, wherein he highlighted the growing India-Europe engagement in the last decade.

"Addressed the Second CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave this evening. Highlighted the growing India-Europe engagement in the last decade. More frequent visits underline a deeper partnership. Six broad elements drive world economy today: Production & Consumption; Connectivity & logistics; Technology; Demographics; Values & Comfort and Framework & promoting partnerships. Confident that India-Europe ties will collaborate well in all these areas," he posted on X.

Addressed the Second CII-India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave this evening. Highlighted the growing India-Europe engagement in the last decade. More frequent visits underline a deeper partnership. Six broad elements drive world economy today: Production &… https://t.co/EtIAVsrMH3 pic.twitter.com/1JS9HmIXYz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2024

Addressing the event, he said, "PM Modi has received 37 heads of European governments. I have visited Europe 29 times and I have received 36 of my colleagues during this period. I underline these numbers to emphasise how deep, sustained and how continuous the relationship has been."

Expanding on human skilling and mobility, Jaishankar said India has in the last few years concluded a number of agreements on mobility with European partners.

"So, it is something that fits in very neatly with the consumer requirement at the other end as well," he noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor