Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov, EU top diplomat Borrell, Nigeria's FM Onyeama

Ahead of the G20 Foreign Minister's Meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell and Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

"Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a meeting with Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar," tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Jaishankar will chair two sessions at the foreign ministers' meeting on Thursday.

"The first session will focus on multilateralism, and issues related to food and energy. The second session will focus on four or five key issues including new and emerging threats including counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, and focus on global talent pools," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said the conversation with Borell focused on the G20 agenda and the Ukraine conflict.

"Pleased to meet EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF before the #G20FMM tomorrow. Our conversation focused on the G20 agenda and the Ukraine conflict. Appreciated the steady growth of India-EU cooperation," tweeted Jaishankar.

India on Wednesday cleared its stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "this isn't an era of war."

Speaking at a special briefing on G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that 'This isn't an era of war'. Dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward. The agenda is for the foreign ministers to discuss in the meet."

He said the Russia-Ukraine conflict will be an important point of discussion when the foreign ministers from around the world meet during Thursday's Group of 20 (G20) gathering in New Delhi.

"Given the developing situation of Russia-Ukraine, naturally, it'll be an important point of discussion during the Foreign Ministers Meeting. Foreign ministers will be focusing on the Russia-Ukraine situation, it'll be important to what they come out with, what understanding is developed," said Kwatra.

He further added, "Issues of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the world including economic impact and impact on development will also be focused upon in the meeting."

Jaishankar also met Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and underlined India's strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union.

He also took up the MV Heroic Idun issue and pressed for the early repatriation of crew members.

"Good to meet FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria this afternoon. Underlined India's strong commitment to the Global South and the interests of the African Union. Noted recent developments in our bilateral cooperation, especially in educational exchanges. Welcomed direct flights between our two countries.

Took up the MV Heroic Idun issue and pressed for early repatriation of crew members," tweeted Jaishankar.

Since August this year, 16 Indian sailors aboard oil tanker MT Heroic Idun have been in detention, first in Equatorial Guinea and now in Nigeria, for alleged oil theft, among other charges.

( With inputs from ANI )

