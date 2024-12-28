Jaishankar meets Trump's NSA pick Michael Waltz; discusses India-US partnership, global issues

Washington, DC [US], December 28 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the next US National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz on Friday evening (local time) during his visit to the United States.

The two leaders held discussion on bilateral partnership and current global issues, and Jaishankar said that he is looking forward to working with Waltz.

"Delighted to meet Rep. @michaelgwaltz this evening. Enjoyed a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership as well as current global issues. Look forward to working with him," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Michael Waltz would succeed Jake Sullivan as the US National Security Advisor after Donald Trump assumes office as 47th US President in January. Earlier in November, Trump picked Florida Republican leader as his National Security Advisor.

Waltz also served as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Mike served 27 years in the US Army and National Guard.

Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to US, concluded a two-day conference of the team at the Indian Embassy in the US and Consuls General. He expressed confidence in the deliberations and noted that they would plummet the India-US partnership.

"Concluded a very useful two day conference of team @IndianEmbassyUS and our Consuls General in Washington DC today. Confident from the deliberations that the continuous growth of the India-US partnership will be accelerated," Jaishankar posted on X.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met with the United States NSA Jake Sullivan, in Washington, DC. He said that the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on the progress of the India-US strategic partnership and exchanged views on current regional and global developments.

Jaishankar also held a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington, DC on Thursday. The two leaders reviewed the advancement of India-US partnership over the past four years and agreed that cooperation has strengthened in many sectors.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that ties between India and US will serve mutual interests and global good.

"Delighted to meet @SecBlinken yesterday evening in Washington D.C. Reviewed the advancement of India - US partnership over the last four years. Agreed that our cooperation has strengthened in many domains, just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly. Confident that India-US relationship will serve our mutual interests as well as global good," he stated in a post on X.

