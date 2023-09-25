Jaishankar meets UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis

New York [US], September 25 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis in New York.

Jaishankar is in New York where he is leading the Indian delegation for the 78th UNGA session. He will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26.

After concluding his visit to New York, the minister will travel to Washington DC.

Jaishankar held a meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York yesterday. The two leaders affirmed a "strong bilateral relationship."

"On the sidelines of #UNGA78, met with @AraratMirzoyan FM of Armenia. Appreciate his sharing assessment of the current situation in the Caucasus. Affirmed our strong bilateral relationship," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic. The two leaders discussed growing bilateral ties with a focus on trade and economy.

The External Affairs Minister also met Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Barcena.

The two leaders discussed taking forward the partnership between the two nations with a focus on business, science and technology, education, economy and traditional medicine.

