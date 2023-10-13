Jaishankar meets WIPO Director General, discusses making intellectual property more 'Global South friendly'

New Delhi [India], October 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Daren Tang on Friday.

The two discussed making Intellectual Property (IP) more 'Global South' friendly.

"A good meeting with Daren Tang, Director General of @WIPO. Discussed the benefits of a closer India-WIPO relationship. Focused on making IP more Global South friendly. Also spoke about the promise of space technology and traditional knowledge respectively," Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The WIPO is the global forum for intellectual property policy, services, information and cooperation. It is one of the 15 specialized agencies of the United Nations.

Creators and innovators worldwide use IP to translate their ideas into assets. These properties create economic and social benefits that improve the lives of people everywhere, according to WIPO.

India is a part of several WIPO Treaties including IPO Convention (1975), Paris Convention (1998) and Vienna Agreement (2019).

India was also the first country to ratify the Marrakesh Treaty.

Earlier on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar led the Indian delegation in the 23rd Council of Ministers (COM) meeting and the 25th Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) held in Sri Lanka

In an official press release, MEA said that in the meeting India assumed the role of the Vice Chair of IORA for the year 2023-25, followed by the Chairship in 2025-27.

Prior to this meeting, the IORA Senior Officials reviewed the entire range of IORA's ongoing and future work and activities for 2022-27. The COM adopted the Colombo Communique and the 'IORA Vision 2030 and Beyond', among other IORA-related documents.

