Jaishankar, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun discuss defence, semiconductors on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : External Affairs Minsiter S Jaishankar on Sunday met his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur and appreciated the deepening of the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders also discussed further cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductors, defence, and shipbuilding between the two nations.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Delighted to meet @FMChoHyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding."

Jaishankar will represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 27. The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and also exchange views on regional and international developments.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in his virtual address to the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, said that the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations, and reaffirmed that the Association of South East Asian Nations is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.

"The 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN," PM Modi said, stressing the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds.

He congratulated Malaysia and its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the 47th ASEAN Summit and commended the Philippines for serving as the country coordinator for India.

Further, he welcomed East Timor's inclusion as the 11th member state of the ASEAN community.

He also extended condolences on the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit. He noted that India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population, adding, "We do not just share geography, but are also connected by strong historical ties and shared values."

PM Modi emphasised that India and ASEAN are fellow travellers in the Global South, working together to ensure stability, growth, and prosperity.

"Even in this era of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has shown steady progress," he said, adding that the strong partnership is emerging as a key foundation for global stability and development.

In his six-minute address to the summit, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's consistent support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, underscoring that cooperation between the two regions is vital for peace and prosperity across Asia.

