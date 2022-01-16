Jamaat-Islami protests against Sindh local government law

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday has announced to stage its sit-in against Sindh local government (LG) law, at Shara-e-Faisal in front of the Awami Markaz.

The sit-in staged by the JI will be continued outside the Sindh Assembly building on its 17th day, according to ARY news.

In the protest, Shara-e-Faisal's track from the airport to Saddar will be blocked and the traffic will be diverted to alternate tracks of Karsaz road and Shaheed Millat Road to Tipu Sultan Road.

Ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami have held two rounds of talks over the contentious Sindh local government law.

A committee of Sindh government led by provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah had approached the JI leadership for dialogue over the issue.

The third round of talks between the two sides is scheduled on Monday.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, who is leading the protest, announced Thursday that Shahrea Faisal will be blocked at 3:00 pm on January 16 (Sunday) to press for the party's demand on the local government law.

Rehman, earlier said that some PPP ministers, either on the behest or keeping the top leadership in the dark, were trying their level best to sabotage the dialogue process.

He further said that the JI's struggle is aimed at safeguarding the future generations of the country from feudalism, according to ARY news.

The JI leader added that the feudal mindset has taken over the Pakistan People's Party. It has already captured the rural areas of the province and now it has aimed at taking control of urban areas in Sindh, he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

