Jamie Foxx spotted in Chicago after his return from hospital

Los Angeles, July 12 Actor Jamie Foxx made another public appearance in Chicago after his return from hospital. This time, he was spotted retrieving a missing handbag for a woman.

The 55-year-old 'Django Unchained' actor, who was hospitalised in April, appeared in high spirits as he carried out his latest good deed while continuing his recovery in Windy City.

In the footage, the actor can be seen returning the lady's purse, before sliding back into his black SUV and shooting a friendly 'hang loose' hand signal to onlookers, Daily Mail reported.

"Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y'all God is good," a fan wrote under an Instagram video of the encounter.

A female fan can be heard yelling in the background: "Thank you, Jamie."

Jamie's latest appearance comes amid ongoing speculation and rumour about his medical struggles - which threw his recent movie project with pal Cameron Diaz into disarray when he was hospitalised before the film was fully completed.

Jamie has yet to reveal the status of the project - which marked Cameron's return to Hollywood after a years-long retirement, or what health issues he was facing when he was admitted to hospital.

Jamie has also been seen out golfing amid his recovery.

Over the weekend, he was spotted enjoying a late-night outing at Topgolf driving range's Naperville, Illinois branch.

An eyewitness told TMZ Jamie's swing was "better than the people with whom he was competing."

The insider also described the Oscar winner's swing as "very strong" and revealed he beat the rest of his group.

The report noted that the Topgolf location is near the physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where Jamie had been seeking treatment following his health scare.

On Sunday, Jamie was also seen cruising around down the Chicago River on a mega-boat sailing.

Jamie's health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of the trouble-hit thriller 'Back in Action', amid reports he had a "meltdown" that allegedly caused his co-star Cameron, 50, to want to quit acting again, though the pair were photographed days later in a return to filming.

It is understood that while the bulk of filming has been completed, it still has to go through post-production.

In June, a close friend of Cameron's admitted to DailyMail.com that even the actress "wasn't sure" what was going on with the project, adding that the starlet "wasn't very proud of it" because of all the on-set drama that had transpired in the lead-up to Jamie's hospitalisation.

