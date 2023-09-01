Janet Yellen to attend G20 summit, focus on economy, climate, Ukraine: US Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 leaders summit. This will be Yellen's fourth visit to India in 10 months. According to the Treasury Department, Yellen will focus on strengthening the global economy and supporting low- and middle-income countries by advancing efforts on debt restructurings, the evolution of multilateral development banks (MDBs), and building International Monetary Fund trust fund resources during the G20 Summit.

At the same time, the Treasury said Yellen would work to deepen U.S. bilateral ties with India, viewing the country as an alternative to China for US investment and supply chains.As part of her comprehensive itinerary, Secretary Yellen is set to engage in various multilateral interactions during the G20 Summit. Bilateral meetings with counterparts and participation in President-led engagements on the summit’s sidelines are slated to foster mutual understanding and collaboration on critical global issues.With Secretary Janet L. Yellen at the forefront of discussions, the G20 Summit in New Delhi is poised to be a pivotal event for advancing global economic collaboration, fostering inclusivity, and steering collective efforts towards resolving some of the world’s most pressing challenges