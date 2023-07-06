Janhvi, Gulshan & Roshan wrap up first schedule of 'Ulajh' in London

Mumbai, July 6 Dynamic trio Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew on Thursday announced the first schedule wrap of thriller 'Ulajh' in London.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria. It has been shot extensively in London.

The three actors took to the social media to share their journey, and gave a sneak peek into what went on behind the scenes of the film.

Sharing monochromatic photos from the sets of the movie, crew and Sudhanshu, the 'Dhadak' fame actress wrote, "20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go and food for the soul."

Roshan shared, "We wrapped the first schedule of #Ulajh a couple of days ago in London. Bearings are a bit all over the place still. It'd be a lot worse for @iamsuds @shredevdube @janhvikapoor and the rest of the team that worked non stop! But fun was had and cannot wait to get back to more of it. See you all in Delhi soon."

Gulshan said: "Hot. Rain. Cold. Nightshifts Clashing Helmets. Fun. Fatigue. Spasm. Excitement. Satisfaction. Happiness 'We love making movies' #Ulaih #UlajhDiaries London Schedule Wrap! A little rest before we get up up and away with the next schedule. Looking forward!!"

'Ulajh', a stylised international thriller, set in the intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), also stars powerhouse performers like Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

