Japan: Decapitated body found at hotel, person seen with victim sought

Tokyo [Japan], July 5 : The decapitated body of a man has been found at a hotel in Sapporo on Japan's northernmost main island, with police continuing to search on Tuesday for a person spotted entering the victim's room with him, Kyodo News reported.

According to investigating sources, the victim was also found naked, and authorities suspect the person of interest removed the victim's head and clothes in an effort to prevent the body from being identified.

Investigators identified the victim on Tuesday as Hitoshi Ura, a 62-year-old resident of the city of Eniwa, which is located south of Sapporo, and whose body was discovered on Sunday.

According to the sources quoted by Kyodo News, security cameras at the short-stay "love hotel" saw the two entering the property around 10:50 pm Saturday and the person of interest departing the room by themselves at about 2:00 am Sunday.

They said that the person was small and entered the room wearing women's clothing and a hat with a wide brim while exiting in dark garb.

The victim's head was severed after he died, and an autopsy determined that hemorrhagic shock was the cause of death.

The body of Ura was discovered in the restroom on Sunday afternoon, and the police believe that he was murdered there.

The incident happened in downtown Susukino where many love hotels are located.

A man in the neighbourhood expressed shock saying, "I have lived in this area for about 15 years, but I have never heard of an incident like this," Kyodo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor