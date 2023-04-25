Japan evacuates all nationals wishing to leave Sudan

Tokyo, April 25 The Japanese government said on Tuesday that all of its nationals who wished to leave violence-hit Sudan have been evacuated.

According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with Japanese nationals who departed on a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) plane, eight Japanese nationals and their families also left Sudan.

Efforts had been underway to evacuate around 60 Japanese nationals from Sudan.

Sudan has descended into a bloody battle zone following the eruption of violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.

The two sides have agreed to a three-day ceasefire which started on Monday midnight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor