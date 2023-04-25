Japan evacuates all nationals wishing to leave Sudan
Tokyo, April 25 The Japanese government said on Tuesday that all of its nationals who wished to leave violence-hit Sudan have been evacuated.
According to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, along with Japanese nationals who departed on a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) plane, eight Japanese nationals and their families also left Sudan.
Efforts had been underway to evacuate around 60 Japanese nationals from Sudan.
Sudan has descended into a bloody battle zone following the eruption of violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.
The two sides have agreed to a three-day ceasefire which started on Monday midnight.
