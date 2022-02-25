Japan Ground Self-Defense Force arrives in India to participate 12-day joint military exercise

The contingent of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force arrived in India to take part in 12 days long Exercise Dharma Guardian to enhance inter-operability, foster mutual understanding between the two Armies, the Indian Army said on Friday.

"The contingent of @Japan_GSDF arrived in #India to take part in 12 days long #ExerciseDharmaGuardian. The Joint Military Exercise will further enhance inter-operability and foster mutual understanding between the two Armies," the Army tweeted.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said that Japan has been a valuable partner in India's developmental journey.

Addressing a conference 'India-Japan: 70 years of Cooperation and the Way Forward' organized by the Ananta Centre and Embassy of Japan, India, Shringla said, "Over the course of the last 70 years, Japan has emerged as one of India's most trusted partners. The iconic Delhi Metro has transformed the way we imagine urban mobility. Flagship projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR), Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) are under various stages of implementation."

He said that both countries are planning to organize a number of events throughout this year to celebrate this historic milestone in our relationship.

On 28 April 1952, India and Japan signed the "Treaty of Peace" which established diplomatic relations between the two countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor