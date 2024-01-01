Earthquake in Japan: 7.4 Magnitude Quake Hits Western Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A formidable earthquake measuring 7.4 in magnitude has impacted western Japan, as reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The seismic event occurred at 16:10 (JST) in Noto, Ishikawa Prefecture.

In response to Monday's earthquake, immediate tsunami warnings were issued in Ishikawa. Additionally, tsunami alerts were extended to Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures along the Japan Sea coast, as indicated by Japan's NHK broadcaster.

The Japanese public broadcaster cautioned that torrents of water could surge to heights of up to 5 meters. Urging citizens to swiftly move to higher ground or the top of a nearby building, NHK emphasized the need for prompt action.