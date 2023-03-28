Japan: Man dies, another missing as boat capsizes in Kyoto

Tokyo [Japan], March 28 : A man died while another went missing after a traditional wooden boat capsized in Hozu River in the city of Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, Japan police said on Tuesday, reported Kyodo News.

At least 25 passengers were on board the tour boat and all were rescued after the boat ran ashore and capsized in Katsura river, also known as the Hozu River, in the Western Japan prefecture.

According to a report in Japan Times, the rescue authorities saved the man, who was also the captain of the boat, in a state of cardiac arrest, but he was later declared dead, police said, adding that the search for another boat staffer was on. Boat passengers and two other staffers have been safely rescued, they said.

According to police, the staff member who was punting the boat died, and another staff member is missing. The two other crew members on board are safe, reported Kyodo News.

Yusen Kigyo Kumiai, the operator of sightseeing tours, said that boat rides on the river have been cancelled for the rest of the day, according to the website of Hozugawa.

Later Tuesday, the Japan Transport Safety Board, a transport ministry body, decided to send two ship accident investigators to the scene of the accident.

The tours, which draw about 3,00,000 tourists each year, begin in Kameoka and pass through rapids before ending in Arashiyama on the outskirts of Kyoto's prefectural capital.

According to the operator, the two-hour tours are known for their scenic vistas that change with the seasons.

A couple from the United States said they were looking forward to a tour after hearing about a beautiful view, but they were shocked to learn about the capsizing and were praying for the safety of those on board, reported Japan Times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor