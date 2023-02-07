Mortal remains of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf arrive in Karachi

Pakistan's former President and chief of army staff General (retd) Pervez Musharraf's mortal remains arrived in the metropolis airport from the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Geo News reported.

The mortal remains of Pervez Musharraf departed from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport at around 9:51 pm (local time), as per the news report. Aircraft A319 was given the task of bringing the last remains of Musharraf and the aircraft had been given "special flight" status.

After arrival, the aircraft was parked near the old terminal at the airport. The body and the aggrieved family were taken to their destination from the old terminal under tight security, as per the Geo News report. Musharraf's family had approached Pakistan's consulate in Dubai on Sunday, seeking permission to move his mortal remains to Pakistan.

The funeral prayer of General Pervez Musharraf will be offered on Tuesday at 1:45 pm (local time) at the Polo Ground in Malir Cantt, Karachi, Geo News reported citing sources. Musharraf, who had been living in Dubai since 2016, passed away on Sunday.

General Pervez Musharraf, who passed away at the age of 79 in Dubai, was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body, The Express Tribune reported citing his family. The build-up of amyloid proteins can make it difficult for the organs and tissues to function properly, as per the news report.

Notably, Musharraf joined the Pakistan Army in 1964, as per The Express Tribune report. He was promoted to the rank of general in 1998 and took over as the chief of army staff (COAS) post. He seized power in a coup in 1999. General Pervez Musharraf served as the President of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif, and several other lawmakers condoled the demise of former President General Pervez Musharraf. Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, "I offer my condolences to the family of General (retd) Pervez Musharraf. May the departed soul rest in peace!"

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo wrote a verse in Arabia with the hashtag Pervez Musharraf. The verse loosely translated to English reads, "We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry also condoled the demise of Parvez Musharraf. He tweeted, "Pervez Musharraf passed away, he was a great person, his friends proved to be small, always Pakistan first was his thought and ideology, may God have mercy on him."

( With inputs from ANI )

